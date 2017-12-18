We Are Alive! … and Season’s Greetings

Believe it or not, this is not a blog post written from the “Other Side” – we are indeed still alive.

For the past few months Rose and I have been working on an interior design project that demanded every minute of our time.

It is actually quite an exciting project to share with you as it is all together different. Now, I don’t want to too much give away – we will share a nice meaty post with some lovely images next year. What I can tell you is that we here at Design Monarchy just completed the interiors of an upmarket beauty spa in Cape Town.

Chan Wela (meaning “me time” in Thai) is a gorgeous oasis in the heart of the Century City business district. The chosen colour scheme is calming combination of clean white and soft pastels, while the glitzy finishes and decorative accessories speak of total opulence. For those of you who are dying of curiosity you can read the following IOL article for the tiniest of sneak peeks: here.

If you are in the greater Cape Town area you can visit this space in the flesh – I hear they do the most amazing pedicures. Oh, and ladies – they have bubbly on tap! Talk about luxe!

So that, dear friends, is reason we have been missing in action – we apologise for the radio silence. We have really missed our readers and sharing beautiful design inspiration with you. Next year we will jump back into blogging and our social media accounts head first! Until then, Season’s Greetings to you all…

Wishing all our readers and friends a Merry Christmas and a joyous festive season!

We loved sharing our passion for design, decor and pretty things with you this past year!

Our studio will be closed for business from the 19th of December 2017 to Wednesday the 17th of January 2018.

Have a good one, guys and gals! Design Monarchy out!

Love, Rose & Marica x x x