Rose and I could not wait to get right onto the next instalment of our Pinterest Picks blog series. For those keeping track, this is our fourth Pinterest Picks post, having previously selected our favourite bedrooms, nooks & niches, and workspaces.

Just to remind you what this series is all about: we are in essence playing a little game of “I wish“, as in “I wish I had that interior” – be it lounge, bedroom, kitchen or anything in between. After spending some time perusing our various Pinterest boards, we each select our favourite interior image – the space we most desire to have as our own. We then explain exactly why we coveted that particular space and if there is anything we would like to change.

Naturally, we ended up choosing two “runner-up” interiors… because deciding on just one room is just too difficult!

This time around we decided to select our favourite images for our “Bathrooms” Pinterest board. The board is a collection of Design Monarchy‘s favourite and most beautiful bathroom finds – from quirky guest loo’s to masterful en-suites…

Without further ado, here are our top 3 nominations for the loveliest, most desirable bathrooms…Read More »