Rose and I had such a blast at the Xtraordinary Women network meeting in Somerset West yesterday.
We had the pleasure of listening to guest speaker Dr Renate Rebello explain the world of genetics and the part it plays in our behaviour. Dr Renate briefly chatted about the behaviour of the entrepreneur (risk-taking, extended communication, flexibility, etc.), as well as that of the client (impulsivity, compulsiveness, susceptibility, etc).
A special thanks to Sarka Svoboda for the shout-out and for capturing such a gorgeous picture of the Design Monarchy team!
Finding the right bedside pedestal for your bedroom can be quite a difficult task. I have experienced this firsthand. I have been on the hunt trying to source a suitable bedside table for our guest bedroom which we are in the process of revamping.
There are so many factors to consider – most of which comes down to functionality and personal preference. Are you strapped for space and need something slimline or can your available space allow for a bigger bedside unit? Do you prefer a bedside table with storage? If so drawer(s), door, or pigeonhole basket? Then there is table top space – do you have the space for a decent bedside reading light while leaving enough room to plop down your book, phone and other bedside necessities?
Rose and I could not wait to get right onto the next instalment of our Pinterest Picksblog series. For those keeping track, this is our fourth Pinterest Picks post, having previously selected our favourite bedrooms, nooks & niches, and workspaces.
Just to remind you what this series is all about: we are in essence playing a little game of “I wish“, as in “I wish I had that interior” – be it lounge, bedroom, kitchen or anything in between. After spending some time perusing our various Pinterest boards, we each select our favourite interior image – the space we most desire to have as our own. We then explain exactly why we coveted that particular space and if there is anything we would like to change.
Naturally, we ended up choosing two “runner-up” interiors… because deciding on just one room is just too difficult!
This time around we decided to select our favourite images for our “Bathrooms” Pinterest board. The board is a collection of Design Monarchy‘s favourite and most beautiful bathroom finds – from quirky guest loo’s to masterful en-suites…
Without further ado, here are our top 3 nominations for the loveliest, most desirable bathrooms…
I recently stumbled upon some pretty clever and quirky DIY ideas on things to do with old dresser drawers. Of course I immediately thought about turning all these interesting and playful ideas into another Decor Quick Tip miniseries….
#51 Need a bit of extra storage in the bedroom? A great and rarely-used space to stow some additional items is under the bed. Repurpose old or unwanted dresser drawers or crates to create a clever and quirky under the bed roll-out storage bin. Simply give your drawer a bright lick of paint (or leave it natural or distressed if that is your chosen style) and choose a pretty knob or handle if your drawer does not already have one. Finally, attach four castors to the bottom of your drawer in order for it to slide easily from under the bed. Now you have a tuck-away storage unit – perfect for linen, shoes, or toys.
I am sure by now you are quite familiar with the following workspace as we have shared and chatted about it many times before.
After images of this interior project appeared in the January issue of Tuis / Home Magazine last year, we have received so many complements on this specific space.
This quirky workspace seems to stir up a stack of enthusiastic comments and questions. We heard a lot of: “Wow, this is awesome!”; “I want a workspace like that!”; “Where did you get that desk?”; “And the boxes where did you buy those?”; “Is that a real brick wall?!”
So we thought we would share a bit of the design process involved with this workspace with you.
While working through our “Office & Workspace” Pinterest board recently, trying to pick my three favourite images for our previous Pinterest Pick post, I kept circling back to the images of one of our own projects. Truth be told, it really was my favourite workspace on that whole Pinterest board, one that I would be more than happy to set up in my own home.
That inspired me to feature one of Design Monarchy's own workspaces – one that we designed for a residence in East London. The home office we put together for project Riverside Place was a super cool, quirky and fun-filled workspace.